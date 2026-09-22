NCERT Announces Availability Of Two New Class 9 Textbooks For Maths, Social Science

NCERT Class 9 Textbooks: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the availability of two new Grade 9 textbooks for the academic year 2026-27. As per the official announcement Class 9 textbooks for Mathematics and Social Science are being made available through the NCERT sales counters, the NCERT website, and Amazon.

Check Availability Dates

According to official information, the Grade 9 Mathematics textbook, 'Ganita Manjari - Part 2', has been made available for sale from September 21, 2026, onwards.

The Grade 9 Social Science textbook, 'Understanding Society: India & Beyond - Part 2', will be available for sale from September 30 onwards.

In a social media post on X, the NCERT stated:

"These new editions are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, supporting the evolving learning needs of students and the implementation of the new curricular approach."

"Students, teachers, parents, and schools can purchase the textbooks through NCERT's authorised sales channels," the council added.

Earlier, the NCERT had published the Third (R3) language learning resources on its official portal, ncert.nic.in.

Also Read | NCERT Shares Third Language Resources, Books: Here's How To Download

According to the official website, the National Council of Educational Research and Training is an autonomous organisation set up in 1961 by the Government of India to assist and advise the central and state governments on policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education.

In addition to research, development, training, extension, publication and dissemination activities, NCERT is an implementation agency for bilateral cultural exchange programmes with other countries in the field of school education.