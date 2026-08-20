National Conference On Science Education: Free Registration, Travel, Accommodation

National Science Conference: The Regional Institute of Education (RIE), NCERT, Mysuru, Karnataka, has announced a National Conference on Science Education to be held from December 28 to 30, 2026. According to official information, there is no registration fee and the travel and accommodation charges will be borne by the host institute. The announcement has called for an abstract from interested candidates. Selected abstracts will be invited for full-length paper submission, the organising body stated.

The RIE, NCERT, has invited original research papers aligned with the themes of the conference and related areas in science education from faculty members, researchers, educators, school teachers, industry professionals, and research scholars.

Call For Abstract

According to the official notification, the abstract should present a concise and coherent summary of the original research work. It should clearly indicate the objectives of the study, major findings, and key conclusions, the authority stated. The abstract must not exceed 200 words, it added. As per official guidelines, abstracts demonstrating originality, relevance, and scholarly quality will be shortlisted through a rigorous review process. Selected abstracts will subsequently be invited for full-length paper submission.

Themes To Be Covered

Integration of Research into Pedagogy

Reimagining Science Education for Viksit Bharat 2047

Blending Traditional Knowledge with Modern Science Education

Digital Technologies, AI, and the Future of Science Teaching

Environmental Sustainability and Climate Literacy Through Science Education

Science Careers

Original, Unpublished Research Papers

The organising institute has directed applicants to submit original and unpublished research papers, limited to 2,500 words, relevant to the conference themes. Manuscripts should be prepared in MS Word format (Times New Roman, 12 font size, 1.5 line spacing).

Academic Exchange, Collaborative Research

The national conference seeks to provide a common platform for educators, researchers, scientists, policymakers, industry experts, and research scholars to deliberate on innovative practices, emerging technologies, and transformative perspectives in science education, the official document stated. The conference aims to encourage academic exchange, promote collaborative research, and explore effective approaches for nurturing future-ready learners through interdisciplinary and inclusive science education practices, it added.

Travel, Accommodation

According to the official notification, travel allowance to participants will be reimbursed upon submission of train tickets restricted to 'AC-3 tier/sleeper' booked through IRCTC, and bus tickets through the state road transport corporation.

Authors of the selected full-length papers will be allotted slots for oral or poster presentations during the conference, the official announcement stated. Three outstanding oral presentations and three exceptional poster presentations demonstrating innovation, research quality and educational impact will receive the Best Oral or Poster Presentation Awards.