Abhishek Pathak's Note For Wife Shivaleeka Oberoi In <i>Drishyam 3</i> End Credits Leaves Her In Tears

Drishyam: The Conclusion has given Shivaleeka Oberoi a very personal reason to get emotional. The actor recently watched the film in a theatre and teared up when she saw a thank you note from her husband, director Abhishek Pathak, during the end credits. The note acknowledged her support through his journey of making the film.

Shivaleeka shared a video from the theatre on Instagram on Sunday, capturing her reaction while watching the film. Sharing the moment with her followers, she spoke about how special it was to see her husband's message on the big screen.

Shivaleeka wrote, “I teared up when I saw this on the big screen. And judging by the messages I've been getting, I'm clearly not the only one who thought this was pretty special.”

She then reflected on the journey that began when Abhishek took up the project and the challenges they faced along the way. Shivaleeka wrote, "When you started this journey, there was so much that life was about to bring our way. There were sacrifices, difficult days, time apart, and so many moments that tested us. But through it all, I believed in you, in your vision and in what you were creating.”

Shivaleeka also brought their daughter Aarika into the post as she spoke about watching the world celebrate Abhishek's work. She added, “Today, watching the world celebrate what you created makes every bit of it feel worth it. And sometimes I look at Aarika and think..how lucky is she going to feel one day knowing her father directed Drishyam. So incredibly proud to be your wife!"

Abhishek and Shivaleeka got married in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2023. The couple welcomed Aarika in April this year.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is also seeing a strong response at the box office. In three days, the film has collected Rs 176.5 crore India net, as per a Sacnilk report. The film's worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 272.8 crore.

The final instalment also brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar and Ishita Dutta as Anju Salgaonkar. Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the franchise as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.

Released on October 2, Drishyam: The Conclusion is backed by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18.