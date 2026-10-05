<i>Thenmavin Kombathu</i> To Re-Release In Theatres On October 8, Mohanlal Calls It His Favourite Priyadarshan Film

Mohanlal-starrer Thenmavin Kombathu is all set to return to theatres on October 8. The film, which was originally released in 1994, has been digitally restored in 4K for its theatrical re-release. Ahead of its return, Mohanlal looked back on the film and called it his favourite among his collaborations with filmmaker Priyadarshan.

In a video shared by the film's distributors, Mohanlal said that Thenmavin Kombathu remains particularly special to him among the films he has made with Priyadarshan. "Of all the films that I had done with Priyan, Thenmavin Kombathu is my favourite," he said.

The actor further acknowledged the audiences who have continued to cherish the film's characters and remember its memorable moments over the years. "For those who loved Manikyan and Karthumbi, 'Thenmavin Kombathu' is re-releasing after a long gap of 32 years. With its stunning visuals, memorable songs and several hilarious moments, the film continues to entertain audiences. The film is re-releasing on October 8," he added.

As per online portal Reporter, the restoration team went back to the original 35mm negative while working on the film's new version. The negative was first digitised through a 4K scan and then enhanced to Super 4K as part of the restoration process. Despite the technical upgrades, the team retained the visual character of the original film.

Thenmavin Kombathu stars Mohanlal, Shobana and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles alongside Sreenivasan, Kuthiravattam Pappu, Sukumari and Kaviyoor Ponnamma.

The film revolves around a love triangle involving Mohanlal as Manikyan, his employer and elder brother-figure Sreekrishnan, played by Nedumudi Venu and a village performer named Karthumbi, portrayed by Shobana.

The film was a massive commercial success and won two National Film Awards for Best Cinematography and Best Production Design alongside five Kerala State Film Awards.

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