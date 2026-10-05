Science Teaching Diploma 2026: Online Course Registration From October 12

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced a new Online Diploma Course in Teaching of Science at the Middle Stage for those looking to improve their science teaching skills.

The course is designed to help teachers strengthen their understanding of science education and improve classroom teaching practices. The programme will be conducted fully online, allowing participants to complete it without attending physical classes.

NCERT Online Diploma Course: Important Dates

Registration for the course will begin on October 12, 2026. Interested candidates can apply until November 12, 2026.

The course will begin on November 16, 2026, and will run for 40 weeks.

The enrolment fee for the programme is Rs 2,000.

What Is The Course About?

The diploma course focuses on the teaching of science at the middle stage. It aims to help teachers improve their teaching methods and develop a better understanding of how science can be taught effectively to students.

Since the programme is online, it can be useful for teachers who want to continue professional learning alongside their regular work.

Candidates interested in the programme can check the course details and registration information through the platform mentioned in NCERT's announcement.