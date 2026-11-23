The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Sunday said it has taken cognisance of concerns regarding the print quality of textbooks and is examining the matter on priority, assuring strict action against printers found responsible.

In a statement, NCERT said, "NCERT has taken cognisance of the print-quality concern, is viewing it seriously and is examining it on priority. Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible."

Reiterating its commitment to students, NCERT said, "NCERT remains committed to providing clear, readable, student-friendly textbooks for every child."

In a separate matter earlier on November 4, the Delhi High Court sought responses from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the NCERT and the Union government on a plea seeking permission for Class XII students to use calculators in board examinations.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma issued notice on the petition and granted the authorities six weeks to file their responses.

The Public Interest Litigation has been filed by Vishal Dua, a resident of Pitampura, on behalf of himself and 10 other parents. The petition has been moved through advocate Nitin Mangla.

The petitioners have sought directions to permit the use of basic, non-programmable calculators in the Class XII Accountancy examination and to have the issue of allowing calculators in Mathematics examined by an expert body.

According to the plea, students appearing for Accountancy and Mathematics examinations are required to devote considerable time to lengthy manual calculations, reducing the time available to demonstrate their understanding and application of concepts.

The petitioners have pointed out that CBSE's own Curriculum Committee had approved a proposal to permit basic, non-programmable calculators in the Class XII Accountancy examination during its 70th meeting held on November 25 and 26, 2024.

The plea has been filed against the Union of India, CBSE, NCERT and the National Assessment Centre.