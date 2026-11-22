General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Saturday said Keralam would revise the manuals governing various school-level festivals and fairs to make them more relevant to changing times.

Addressing the valedictory function of the state school science fair held at Mannarkkad, he said a special committee would be constituted to carry out the exercise.

The necessary changes would be made to the manuals for the school arts festival, sports meet, and science fair before the next editions of these events, he said.

Lauding the scientific temper and innovations displayed by the students, the minister said it was encouraging that their inventions remained rooted in ethical values even as science and technology advanced rapidly.

He said the fair showcased several innovations aimed at improving human life, including a robot to spread awareness against substance abuse, a wheelchair that moves according to facial expressions, and a smart glove to help visually impaired people read.

Other notable exhibits included a device to provide landslide warnings, a motorcycle that starts only when the rider wears a helmet, a smart shopping trolley that automatically generates bills as items are placed in it, and a system that alerts people when someone is trapped inside a locked car, he said.

Students had used advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), microcontrollers and sensors in developing their projects, he said.

The minister appreciated the creative works exhibited by students with disabilities.

He announced that a commerce science fair would be introduced from next year for students studying commerce.

Samsudheen said the state-level science fair was organised without any complaints.

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