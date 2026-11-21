SBI SCO Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible Indian citizens for recruitment to 20 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) positions on a regular basis. The vacancies are for Chief Manager (Data Scientist), Manager (Data Scientist), and Deputy Manager (Data Scientist). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the bank's official website until December 10, 2026. Candidates are not allowed to apply for more than one post.

Applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification and check the eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications, age limits, and work experience, before submitting their applications.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2026: Here's The Direct Link To Apply

SBI Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill the following 20 vacancies:

Chief Manager (Data Scientist): 2 posts

Manager (Data Scientist): 14 posts

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 4 posts

Eligibility Criteria

1. Chief Manager (Data Scientist)

Age limit: 27 to 37 years

Work experience: At least six years of post-qualification experience in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), including a minimum of two years of experience in developing scalable, Python-based Large Language Model (LLM), Generative AI (GenAI) or Agentic AI applications.

2. Manager (Data Scientist)

Age limit: 26 to 36 years

Work experience: At least four years of post-qualification experience in AI and ML, including a minimum of two years of experience in developing Python-based LLM, GenAI or Agentic AI solutions at scale.

3. Deputy Manager (Data Scientist)

Age limit: 24 to 32 years

Work experience: At least three years of overall experience after acquiring the basic qualification, including a minimum of two years of full-time experience in Analytics, AI, ML or GenAI.

Candidates must also have at least one year of full-time experience in developing AI, ML, Deep Learning or GenAI models.

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for all three positions must possess any of the following qualifications from a recognised university or institution:

BE, BTech or MTech in Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Data Science, or Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, or an equivalent degree in the relevant disciplines.

MSc in Data Science, Statistics or Computer Science.

MA in Statistics.

Master of Statistics (MStat).

Master of Computer Applications (MCA).

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in both graduation and postgraduation.

SBI Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process comprises shortlisting, an online written examination, and an interview.

Shortlisting

Meeting the minimum educational qualification and experience requirements does not automatically guarantee an interview call. A shortlisting committee formed by the bank will determine the parameters and shortlist an adequate number of candidates for the interview. The bank's decision in this regard will be final.

Online Written Examination

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2026 or January 2027. The bank will upload the examination call letters on its official website and notify candidates through SMS and email. Candidates will have to download their call letters.

The examination will be conducted at designated centres across the country. Candidates will be required to select their preferred examination centre while applying. Requests for a change of examination centre will not be entertained. However, the bank reserves the right to add or remove examination centres and allot a different centre to a candidate.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2026: Check The Detailed Notification Here



The General Aptitude section will be qualifying in nature. Marks obtained in this section will not be considered while preparing the final merit list.

There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the online written examination.

Interview

Candidates shortlisted for the interview will be assessed for 100 marks. The bank will determine the qualifying marks for the interview.

Merit List

The merit list will be prepared in descending order based solely on the marks obtained in the interview. In case of a tie at the cut-off marks, candidates will be ranked according to their age, with older candidates placed higher on the merit list.