Assam plans to invest more than Rs 4,000 crore in technical education and skill development, with a major focus on upgrading Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics and training centres to meet the changing requirements of industries.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state was working to modernise its vocational training infrastructure and ensure that young people receive training in emerging technologies. He also stressed that ITI-trained professionals should receive the same recognition as graduates from premier institutions such as the IITs.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on the role of both IITs and ITIs, Sarma said that technical and vocational education would be crucial to building a skilled workforce.

Under a Rs 2,390-crore Industry 4.0 programme being implemented in partnership with Tata Technologies and more than 20 global manufacturing companies, 77 institutions (43 ITIs and 34 polytechnics) are being upgraded.

The upgraded facilities will provide training in electric vehicle technology, robotics, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, Internet of Things and other advanced manufacturing technologies.

The state is also investing Rs 1,016 crore in Assam Skill University at Mangaldai. The university is expected to offer vocational, diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes, with courses in areas including AI, data science and digital manufacturing.

A separate Rs 600-crore initiative will establish 50 Skill Hubs and 500 Spoke Centres across Assam. The project, being developed in collaboration with Tata Nelco and Samagra Shiksha, Assam, is expected to extend skill-training facilities to more students, including those in rural areas.

Industry-linked training clusters are also being developed under the PM-SETU programme. Jorhat will have an ITI cluster in partnership with Numaligarh Refinery Limited, while another is planned in Tinsukia with Oil India Limited, keeping the training requirements of local industries in focus.

The plans further include a Skill India International Centre in Guwahati and nine Multi-Skill Centres of Excellence in locations including Majuli, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Dibrugarh.

Assam is also exploring a partnership with Singapore's Institute of Technical Education to improve vocational training standards and facilitate opportunities for students looking for jobs abroad.

The proposed investments will cover institution upgrades, new training facilities and industry-linked programmes across the state.