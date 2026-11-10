NCERT, SCERT Organise Five-Day Training Programme For Teachers And School Heads

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has conducted a five-day training programme for teachers and school heads in Delhi. The programme was organised under the Reimagined NISHTA initiative in collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi.

The training was held at Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. It focused on the foundational, preparatory and middle stages of school education and aimed to help teachers understand and implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The programme also covered the National Curriculum Frameworks (NCFs) and newly developed textbooks.

What Did The Training Programme Cover?

The five-day programme included sessions on different aspects of teaching and school management. These covered:

National Education Policy 2020 and National Curriculum Frameworks

School culture and leadership

Digital education

Child-centred learning

Inclusive education and student well-being

Teaching methods for different subjects and school stages

Student assessment and the Holistic Progress Card (HPC)

Teachers and school heads also took part in group activities and presentations. They prepared classroom action plans to understand how the ideas discussed during the training could be used in schools.

Who Attended The Programme?

NCERT Director Professor Dinesh Prasad Saklani attended the inaugural session as the chief guest. Jatin Goel, Director of SCERT Delhi, was also present.

The programme ended with a session chaired by Sridhar Srivastava, Dean (Coordination), NCERT. He stressed the need to continue the initiative with a focused approach to ensure the effective implementation of NEP 2020 in schools.

Anand Arya and representatives from different curricular groups shared their experiences during the programme. Suniti Sanwal presented the report, while Sukhvinder discussed the future plans for NISHTHA.

The programme concluded with a post-training survey and a discussion on using the lessons from the sessions to improve classroom teaching.