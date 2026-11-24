An email meant for administrative communication delivered much bigger news than intended. Some employees at Australia's National Australia Bank (NAB) found out their jobs were at risk through an automated email before hearing from their managers.

The bank has apologised after mistakenly sending automated redundancy-related emails to employees before formally communicating the outcome of their voluntary exit applications. The affected employees were supposed to hear directly from their managers about the decisions. However, a technical or administrative error meant that the emails reached them ahead of those conversations, leaving some workers to discover their employment status through an automated notification.

According to Reuters, NAB acknowledged the mistake and said it understood that receiving such communication unexpectedly could be distressing. "We are very sorry this happened, and that receiving an automated email this way would be upsetting and unsettling to many," the bank said in a statement shared with Reuters.

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The bank added that the emails were not supposed to be sent before employees were informed of the outcome directly. It said it would bring forward conversations with the affected staff following the incident.

NAB Plans To Cut 2,500 Jobs

The email blunder comes as NAB prepares for a major workforce restructuring. Last month, the Australian lender announced plans to eliminate 2,500 positions over the next year. The proposed reduction represents around 6 per cent of its workforce.

The bank has said the exercise is aimed at simplifying its operations and reducing costs. Up to 1,500 positions, largely in corporate functions, are expected to be affected by the end of the year.

The job cuts are part of a broader wave of workforce reductions across Australia. Companies such as Qantas, Canva, WiseTech and Atlassian have also announced layoffs this year.

For employees who have applied for voluntary redundancy, the process can already be stressful. The uncertainty around whether an application has been accepted, when the exit will take place and what happens next can make the period particularly difficult.

An unexpected email announcing an employment decision only adds to that anxiety.

Can Automation Make Layoffs More Impersonal?

Companies increasingly rely on automated systems to manage everyday employee communication. Recruitment updates, onboarding instructions, payroll notifications and internal announcements are often handled through technology.

These systems can save time, particularly in large organisations. But the NAB episode highlights the risks of relying on automated communication for decisions that have a direct impact on people's livelihoods.

A job loss is not just another administrative update. Employees may need clarity on severance payments, notice periods, benefits and their next steps. They may also want an opportunity to speak to their managers and understand the reasons behind the decision.

An automated email cannot answer those questions or offer reassurance.