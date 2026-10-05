London-Chicago Flight Descends 28,000 ft Within Minutes, Declares Emergency

British Airways flight BA295 from London to Chicago declared an emergency over Ireland and is diverting to London, according to flight tracking data.

The aircraft was squawking 7700, the code used to signal a general emergency. It descended to around 9,000 feet while over Ireland, the flight tracker showed.

The reason for the emergency has not been made public so far, but the standard protocol for controlled rapid descents to lower altitudes (typically below 10,000 feet) often indicates a cabin depressurisation event.

What Does Squawk 7700 Mean?

A squawk is a four-digit code that an aircraft's transponder sends to air traffic control. The code 7700 is used to signal a general emergency. It does not describe the exact problem. It simply tells controllers that the crew needs help and a clear path.

READ | "It Was An Act Of Terror": Israeli Envoy To UAE On flydubai Incident

This comes days after the flydubai incident that drew worldwide attention. Flight FZ1073, bound for Tel Aviv, diverted to Tabuk on 30 September after broadcasting an emergency squawk code. Flight tracking data showed it descended 17,400 feet in just under two minutes.

The co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain with a crash axe and tried to take control of the aircraft. The attacker, an Omani national, was subdued by passengers after Captain Smit Machchhar opened the cockpit door. He was hailed a "true hero" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

READ | Israel Orders Security Review Of International Flights After flydubai Attack

The plane was carrying 174 passengers, including children. The Boeing 737-8 was eventually diverted to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.