"It Was An Act Of Terror": Israeli Envoy To UAE On flydubai Incident

The attempt to crash Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight FZ 1073 by its co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami was "planned" and an "act of terror", said Yossi Abraham Shelley, the Ambassador of Israel to the UAE, in an exclusive interview with NDTV. The investigation is underway to determine whether it was backed by a group or executed by Hammami alone.

During an interrogation, Hammami reportedly said that he intended to crash the plane into a building or jet at the Ben Gurion Airport.

Sharing his observations on the incident, Yossi Shelley said, "After five days of this terrible attack to try to crash an airplane on ground with all the people on board, we know it was an act of terror and not an act of someone losing their mind. The investigation is underway to see if there is any connection, if it's a group organised."

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Shelley acknowledged that such events give fliers "trauma" and create fears that a similar incident could take occur on their flight.

The Ambassador joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and warned the attackers that they would "pay" for it.

"People can act as lone wolves, or they can be connected. We'll find it. The Emiratis will find it. And as usual, someone is going to pay for it, that's for sure," he said.

Netanyahu on Friday warned that Israel would impose a "very heavy price" on any power behind the flydubai incident, without offering evidence that any country was responsible.

"As time passes, the picture is becoming clearer: The attacker underwent Islamist radicalisation. He (Hammami) came to crash the plane with all passengers on board," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"We are investigating whether he was sent, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price," he added.

Netanyahu did not identify any country, but some observers have pointed fingers at Iran. Ambassador Shelley went on to call Iran the "biggest finance terror" in the world.

"Iran is the biggest finance terror in all the world. They finance the Hezbollah, Hamas and the Islamic Brotherhood. And suddenly this (flydubai incident) is not there. Maybe it is not, but what's important is that they are financing, they are preaching to destroy Israel with nuclear weapons," Ambassador Shelley said.

The Ambassador recalled what he described as an Iranian attack on Israel six months ago, aimed at killing civilians in Tel Aviv. The attack, however, was thwarted, he said, thanking the national defence mechanism.

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Budding Israel-UAE Relations

When asked whether the attack was to target the Abraham Accords and the growing ties between the UAE and Israel, the ambassador did not deny its possibility.

"A lot of people in the Middle East are not happy with the Abraham Accords, or with our relationships with Morocco, the UAE, Jordan, and Egypt. They want to continue trying to eliminate us...Of course, it's a target."

The Abraham Accords are a set of agreements to normalise relations with Israel. The biggest prize in the accords for Israel was the agreement with the UAE, a major global oil producer and a commercial and trade hub with diplomatic clout across the Middle East.

Shelley said that the Abraham Accords are solid and strong and called its friendly nations "nice guy".

"It's the nice guy against the bad guys. So, the nice guys are still winning."

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Meeting With "Hero" Captain Smit Machchhar

Indian captain Smit Machchhar, who was attacked with a crash axe, opened the cockpit door and alerted the crew. Within minutes, passengers, including two off-roster pilots, took control of the plane and averted the alleged crash attempt.

Shelley met the "hero" Captain Machchhar, who is currently recovering, and described him as a "brave man who wanted to be alive to see his wife and his eight-year-old child". Machchhar doesn't see himself as a "hero", Shelley said.

"You are a hero for Israel, India and the entire world," Netanyahu told Captain Machchhar over the phone.

He invited the flydubai pilot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel's Independence Day ceremony.

"I invite you to light a torch at Israel's Independence Day ceremony," the Israeli Prime Minister said, adding that it is the highest honour Israel gives on its independence day.

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