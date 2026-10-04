National Council's New Class 9 Social Science Textbook Teaches Students How To Start A Business

NCERT Class 9 Social Science: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new dedicated chapter on startups and entrepreneurship for Class 9 students. In the NCERT's new Social Science Textbook, 'Understanding Society: India and Beyond - Part 2', the council has introduced students to the world of entrepreneurship and startups through the chapter "From Ideas to Startups."

In a social media post on X, the NCERT stated:

"The chapter explores business opportunities, market understanding, business planning, India's startup ecosystem and the role of AI in business decision-making, with real-life stories of Indian entrepreneurs."

As per reports, the chapter revolves around three broad questions: how entrepreneurship affect society and the economy, what the main functional areas of a business are, and how an effective business plan is prepared.

The book noted that India had around 350-400 startups about a decade ago, however, the ecosystem has now expanded to nearly 2.3 lakh enterprises. India is now the world's third largest startup ecosystem, it added.

The textbook also asserted that the broader policy push is to bring research, industry, startups, and entrepreneurship on a common platform. In the chapter, students are introduced to the building blocks of running a business: understanding market activity, spotting opportunities, assessing performances, and planning before committing resources.

Several reports have suggested that the chapter also brings artificial intelligence into the discussion, explaining how AI can assist in market analysis and business related decision-making. The book has used stories of Indian entrepreneurs to make the subject relatable.

The textbook explores how Lijjat Papad began in 1959: seven women, Rs 80 in borrowed capital and a Mumbai terrace, according to reports. As per the story, seven homemakers living in a Mumbai chawl started making papads with borrowed supplies and a traditional recipe. With no established factory, each woman took dough home in the morning, rolled papads while managing household work, and returned with the finished product by evening.

In another story, Mohan Singh Oberoi, began his working life on a salary of Rs 50 and later became an important figure in the country's hospitality industry. The book mentioned that Oberoi mortgaged his wife's jewellery to buy his first hotel and later built an extensive hotel business.