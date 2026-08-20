NCERT Shares Third Language Resources, Books: Here's How To Download

CBSE Third Language Resources: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has published the Third (R3) language learning resources on its official portal, ncert.nic.in. The objective is to make language learning a meaningful, engaging, and enriching experience that contributes to the holistic development of every learner, the council stated.

The NCERT highlighted that the National Education Policy 2020 recommends learning three languages, with at least two of the three languages being native to India. "It is envisioned to equip learners with competence in multiple Bharatiya Bhashas (native Indian languages) and promote the vibrancy of language learning for ensuring that the process of learning and growth remains balanced," it added.

Direct Link To Download R3 Language Learning Resources: Click Here

Students need to enter their class, language, and finally select the book from the portal. The PDF will appear on the screen, with the list of chapters.

As per the CBSE guidelines released on June 29, every student in Class 9 must study three languages. Out of these three languages, at least two should be 'Bhartiya Bhashas'. The third language (R3) will be assessed by the respective schools through an internal school-based assessment only, the official document stated.

There will be no CBSE board examination for the third language when this batch progresses to Class 10 in 2027-28, the board said.

According to the official information, when the current Class 6 batch (2026-27) and the subsequent Class 6 batches progress to Class 10, they will be required to take the board examination of R3.

The CBSE and NCERT had promised earlier that they will provide grade-appropriate learning resources to help students learn the third language.