Temple For Bapu: How An Andhra City Has Kept Mahatma Gandhi's Memory Alive

As the country gets ready to celebrate Independence Day, the Gandhi Mandiram in Srikakulam is once again drawing attention as a place that keeps the memory of Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom struggle alive.

In most places, the Father of the Nation is remembered through statues and memorials. But in Srikakulam, people built a temple for Bapu.

The Gandhi Mandiram at Shanti Nagar Colony has become a place where people can remember Gandhi, the freedom movement and the values he stood for.

Gandhi's connection with Srikakulam goes back to December 1927. He visited the region and spent several days meeting people and spreading the message of the freedom struggle, khadi and swadeshi. Nearly a century later, his visit is still remembered here.

The Gandhi Mandiram was built with the aim of passing Gandhi's message to the next generation. The temple stands inside a park spread over around 50 cents. Along with it, a Sphurthi Vanam has been developed in memory of freedom fighters and social reformers.

Inside the temple, Mahatma Gandhi is shown in a peaceful meditative pose. Scenes from his life and the freedom struggle are displayed around the structure. Visitors can also see a depiction of Gandhi at the spinning wheel, along with symbols linked to the national movement. A large statue of Gandhi stands on top of the temple.

The Sphurthi Vanam has statues of 35 freedom fighters and five social reformers, allowing visitors to learn about the people who made sacrifices for the country and worked for social change.

A 105-foot national flag on the premises adds to the patriotic atmosphere, especially during Independence Day celebrations. The park, with its greenery and peaceful surroundings, has also become a place where people come to reflect on the freedom movement.

As India celebrates another Independence Day, the Gandhi Mandiram sends a simple message that freedom came with sacrifice, and the values of truth, peace and non-violence should not be forgotten.

For the people of Srikakulam, this temple is not just a structure. It is a reminder of Bapu and the thousands who dreamed of a free India. Locals regularly visit the place, keeping alive the Father of the Nation's connection to this coastal district of Andhra Pradesh.