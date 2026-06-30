Andhra Woman Slits Throats Of Infant, Toddler Daughters, Tries To Kill Self

A 30-year-old woman allegedly slit the throats of her two young daughters before attempting to end her own life in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district early on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as three-year-old Bhavani and four-months-old Chandini, both of whom died on the spot due to severe injuries. Their mother, Kurmapu Varlakshmi, who suffered a serious neck injury, was shifted to the Government RIMS Hospital in Srikakulam, where she is undergoing treatment.

According to police, the incident came to light on Tuesday morning when family members found the house locked from the inside. Her mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law were sleeping outside, while she and the children were inside the house.

After repeated calls went unanswered, family members broke open the door and found the two children dead, while Varlakshmi was lying in a pool of blood beside them.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the family had been facing domestic disputes, though police said the exact reason behind the incident is still under investigation.

"The woman has two children aged three years and four months. At present, the reason for the incident is not known. She is alive and undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital. We will record her statement once her condition improves, and only then will the exact facts emerge," Srikakulam DSP Vivekananda, who visited the spot, said.

Police have informed Varlakshmi's husband and her relatives about the incident.

Investigators also found that she had spoken to her brothers and stepmother over the phone on Monday night. "We are verifying all aspects, including the family's background and the events leading up to the incident. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation," the DSP added.

Police have registered a case and shifted the bodies of the two children for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

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