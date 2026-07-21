Mahatma Gandhi University Invites Applications For Faculty Posts; Salary Up To Rs 1.82 Lakh

MGAHV Faculty Recruitment 2026: The Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV), Wardha, has invited online applications for the recruitment of Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors across its regional centres.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the Central Universities Recruitment Portal at hindivishwa.org. The university has clarified that applications submitted in offline or hard-copy mode will not be accepted. The last date to submit applications is August 17.

The faculty posts are available in departments including Law, Linguistics, Language Technology and Language Engineering, Translation Studies, English and Foreign Languages, Indian Language Studies, and the Wardha Institute of Social Work.

MGAHV Faculty Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

A total of 11 faculty posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Post School/Department Vacancies Professor Linguistics 1 Professor Language Technology & Language Engineering 1 Professor English & Foreign Languages 1 Professor Indian Language Studies 1 Professor Translation Studies 1 Professor Wardha Institute of Social Work

1 Associate Professor Laboratory in Information for Liberal Arts (LILA) 1 Associate Professor Law 2 Associate Professor Language Technology & Language Engineering

1 Assistant Professor Law 1



MGAHV Faculty Recruitment 2026: Salary

Selected candidates will receive pay as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Professor: Academic Level 14, Rs 1,44,200–Rs 2,18,200 per month

Associate Professor: Academic Level 13A, Rs 1,31,400–Rs 2,17,100 per month

Assistant Professor: Academic Level 10, Rs 57,700–Rs 1,82,400 per month

Eligibility Criteria

Professor

Candidates must possess a PhD in the relevant discipline (Arts, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, or Languages), along with at least 10 years of teaching or research experience as an Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, or an equivalent position. Applicants should also have at least 10 research publications and a minimum research score of 120, as prescribed under UGC norms.

Associate Professor



Applicants should have a good academic record, a PhD in the relevant subject, and at least 55% marks in the master's degree. They must also have a minimum of eight years of teaching or research experience at the university or an equivalent institution.

Assistant Professor



Candidates should have a master's degree in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks and must have qualified the UGC/CSIR NET or an equivalent SLET/SET examination. Candidates who have obtained a PhD in accordance with the UGC Regulations, 2009 or 2016, are exempt from the NET/SLET/SET requirement.

Selection Process

The university will shortlist eligible candidates based on the applications received. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, which will serve as the final stage of the selection process. Information regarding the interview schedule, venue, and the list of shortlisted candidates will be communicated via email and published on the official website.

Application Process

Eligible candidates must apply online through the Central Universities Recruitment Portal. After registration and login, applicants need to fill in their personal, educational, and professional details, upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the application online. Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 per post. However, SC, ST, PwBD, women candidates, and regular employees of the university are exempt from paying the application fee. Applications submitted without the prescribed fee, wherever applicable, will not be considered.

MGAHV Faculty Recruitment 2026: Check the detailed notification here