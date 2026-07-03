Indra Nooyi Claims She Couldn't Have Become CEO In India, Triggers Debate

Former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, has triggered an intense debate after claiming that she could not have led a global company as its leader in any other country, including India. Her comments came during a conversation on leadership, innovation, and meritocracy with Condoleezza Rice, the former US Secretary of State and current Director of Stanford University's Hoover Institution.

Nooyi credited the American system with rewarding talent and creating opportunities based on merit, describing it as a key factor behind her rise to lead one of the world's largest multinational companies.

"This [USA] is where an immigrant could come in with nothing in her pocket and become the CEO of an iconic American red, white and blue company. I could never have become CEO in any other country in the world, including in India," Nooyi said.

"It's because the system here in America is a meritocratic system. It's because the mentors here don't care if you're male or female, they just want the best brains to rise to the top."

Nooyi pointed out that the US was not only the land of technological innovations but one of the few places on Earth where innovation was commercialised.

"Technology developed doesn't make any difference. It's when you commercialise it and make a difference in the world is where it really where the rubber hits the road," she said.

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Social Media Reactions

As the video gained traction, the majority of social media users did not agree with Nooyi's take, highlighting the Indian women CEOs leading some of the biggest companies.

"I have deepest regard for her, but excluding India from the meritocratic system is either her bias or lack of knowledge about India," said one user, while another added: "Saying she “could never have become CEO in India” doesn't fully reflect how much India has evolved. Today, Indian talent leads global companies, and merit increasingly drives leadership across Indian enterprises."

A third commented: "US undoubtedly gave you incredible opportunities. But claiming you could never have become a CEO in India is an unfair generalisation that ignores the success of many Indian women CEOs."

A fourth said: "Really?? Hasn't she heard of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon? Falguni Nayyar of Nykaa?? Chanda Kochhar of ICICI?? Vibha Padalkar of HDFC?? And there are many more."

India And China

During the conversation, Nooyi also compared India and China, highlighting that the latter feels easier to navigate primarily due to its homogeneity and organised environment, while India thrived in chaos.

"China is relatively homogeneous. It's easier to spend time in China than India as a visitor. India is going to be impossible if you like clean, orderly living. The beauty of India is in its chaos. If you like chaos, you go back," said Nooyi.