Manager's Insensitive Reply Viral After Employee Seeks Leave For Grandma's Illness: "Suddenly You Asking"

A manager's insensitive reply after an employee sought leave to look after his ailing grandmother has triggered an intense debate about workplace policies during genuine family emergencies. In a social media post, the man named Kavi Krishnan detailed that he sought a three-day leave from his manager, clearly explaining that his grandmother was in a serious condition.

Sharing a screenshot of the conversation where the manager dismissively responded with "Suddenly u asking," the employee revealed that his grandmother passed away shortly afterwards, drawing widespread sympathy and criticism online.

"My grandma was in critical condition, so I asked for 3 days leave. My manager replied, "Suddenly u asking?" And She passed away just now," the user wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"Some people truly lack basic empathy," he added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users empathised with the man and slammed the manager for not approving the leave. Others pointed out that such an outdated managerial mindset was rampant in Indian corporates, where employees were punished.

"I mean grandma didn't schedule her last journey, mam? How nonsensical are these people," said one user while another added: "Don't stop job hunting ever, even if you have a job. You never know when you may encounter such a manager."

A third commented: "Boomer managers are the worst in corporates who are still stuck in the 90's mindset. And it's a shame that you didn't point out who the person was actually. Sorry for your loss!"

A fourth said: "I don't really understand what kind of people we have around. In most cases, they put blame on client. But most clients would understand because they are also human. These managers just want to show their availability all the time."