Delhi University PhD Scholar Slaps Professor. Suspended, Banned From Campus

Delhi University on Monday suspended a Faculty of Law PhD scholar and barred his entry into the university premises with immediate effect after he allegedly physically assaulted a professor at Umang Bhawan, university officials said on Monday.

According to a notice issued by the university's Office of the Proctor, the action was taken against the PhD scholar, who had been admitted to the Faculty of Law in the 2024-25 academic session (Phase-II).

The notice said the action followed a CCTV footage received by the university regarding an incident that occurred at around 10:30 am at Umang Bhawan, involving the alleged misconduct.

"The incident took place on Monday morning and the student can be seen slapping a professor. A committee has been formed to look into it," DU Proctor Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

The notice states that,"...it is hereby notified that he is suspended from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, with immediate effect." It further stated that the student's entry into the premises of the University of Delhi has been banned with immediate effect in accordance with "Ordinance XV-B of the Delhi University Act, 1922".

The university has also constituted an independent enquiry committee to investigate the alleged misconduct and submit its report.

The three-member committee is headed by Rajeev Gupta of the Department of Chemistry, while Vipul Singh of the Department of History and Sudha Singh of the Department of Hindi are its members.

The committee has been asked to investigate the matter and submit its report, according to a separate notice issued by the Office of the Proctor on Monday.

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