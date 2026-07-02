Watch: Japanese Woman Studying At IIT Tries Mumbai Metro, Calls It 'Clean' And 'Comfortable'

A Japanese woman studying at IIT Hyderabad has caught social media's attention after praising Mumbai Metro for its cleanliness and comfort. In a now-viral Instagram video titled "Trying the Mumbai Metro for the first time," the user named Hiro detailed that she boarded the Aqua Line metro from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) Metro Station to Bandra Kurla Complex Metro Station (BKC) and enjoyed the trip.

"Today I am travelling 21 km from CST Station to BKC Station," said Hiro in the clip, adding: "Found a shop and grabbed a mango lassi. It was delicious."

After finding the ticket counter, Hiro said she decided to go with the ticket vending machine that generates a QR code that is scanned at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates.

"There was a ticket counter, but I decided to try the ticket vending machine. Just enter the number of passengers and your destination station, then pay using an Indian digital wallet (similar to PayPay)," said Hiro.

After the security check, she entered the platform and spotted several police officers and station staffers who were present to keep everything safe and running smoothly.

"There are women-only train cars available all day. Even though it was Sunday, the metro wasn't as crowded as I expected. The fare is only Rs 50, that's about 85 yen," she highlighted.

"Finally, I arrived at my destination. After exiting the station, you simply drop your ticket into a collection box. If you ever visit Mumbai, definitely give the metro a try."

Hiro pointed out that despite the preconceived notions, especially of foreigners about India's public transport system, the metros across cities were safe, clean and comfortable.

"You might have the impression that public transport in India is unsafe, but the metro systems I've used so far in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune have all been clean and comfortable! You should definitely give them a try," she captioned the video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.46 lakh views and numerous comments. "Oh wow that looks clean and safe! Thanks for sharing!" said one user, while another added: "Love to see you in Mumbai, enjoy Mumbai and it's raining in Mumbai so stay safe."

A third commented: "Metros should be fine for tourists. If taking Mumbai Local trains, just avoid morning rush hours 8-11 am and 5:30-10 pm. It is 4-8x worse crowds than Tokyo rush hours. Enjoy your trip and Have a great experience in Mumbai."