American Woman Calls Mumbai Metro 'Cleaner Than New York', Lauds Safety And Low Fare

An American woman has shared her first experience of travelling on the Mumbai Metro, with her video attracting attention online after she praised the system for its cleanliness, safety and affordability while comparing it with public transport in New York.

The video was posted on Instagram by spicygori, an account run by Liz and Shiv. In the clip, Liz documented her first metro journey in Mumbai and shared her impressions at different stages of the trip.

At the beginning of the video, Liz said she was in Mumbai and was taking the metro for the first time. While buying her ticket, she said one ticket cost only Rs 20 and noted that the service felt very affordable.

As she walked through the station, Liz said the station was very clean and added that she liked the platform doors because they made the place feel very safe.

Watch Video Here:

After boarding the train, Liz said her first impression was that it was much cleaner than the metro in New York. She also said it was really cold inside the train and added that since Mumbai was so hot, the air conditioning felt amazing.

During the journey, Liz pointed out that the metro had a separate women's compartment and said she had not seen that feature in other countries.

At the end of her ride, Liz described the Mumbai Metro as excellent and said America needed to learn from India.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly received mixed reactions from social media users, with many welcoming her positive comparison of the Mumbai Metro with the public transport system in New York.

One user commented, "Finally Someone said."

Another user noted, "Welcome to aamchi Mumbai."