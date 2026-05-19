Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-I Imposed In Delhi-NCR In May As AQI Turns 'Poor'

Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been activated across Delhi-NCR after the capital's air quality deteriorated into the "poor" category, touching an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 208.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in its order said that unfavourable weather conditions are driving the pollution spike. The body, citing the India Meteorological Department's forecast, said the AQI of Delhi and its neighbouring cities will likely remain in the "poor category" in the coming days.

"The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I ('Poor' Air Quality| of the extant GRAI' in the entire NCR, with immediate effect. Actions under Stage-l of the extant GITAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I," Commission for Air Quality Management said in its statement.

GRAP 1 restrictions come into force when the AQI is between 201 and 300 (which is categorised as 'Poor'), GRAP 2 restrictions when it is between 301 and 400 ('Very Poor'), GRAP 3 between 401 and 450 ('Severe') and GRAP 4 when the AQI crosses 450 ('Severe Plus').

Under GRAP Stage 1, several anti-pollution steps are put into action. These include regularly sweeping and spraying water on roads to keep dust down, controlling dust at construction sites, and managing waste properly. It also involves strictly checking polluting vehicles, improving traffic flow, and cutting down emissions from factories, power plants, and brick kilns.