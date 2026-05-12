Delhi Maximum Temperature Settles At 39 Degrees, Air Quality Remains Moderate

The national capital witnessed a windy day on Tuesday, as the maximum temperature settled at 39 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department forecast a thunderstorm accompanied by rain for Wednesday.

According to IMD data, Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius (0.5 degrees below normal), and no rainfall was recorded there until 5:30 pm.

Palam recorded 0.1 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, while other stations largely reported trace or no rainfall, according to the weather department.

Among other stations, Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius (1.8 degrees below normal); Ridge recorded 37.8 (2.1 degrees below normal); Ayanagar recorded 38.4 (1.6 degrees below normal); and Palam recorded 37.9 (2.6 degrees below normal).

Minimum temperatures remained above normal at several stations.

Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees above normal), followed by Ayanagar at 26.7 (1.8 degrees above normal), and Lodhi Road at 26.4 (2.4 degrees above normal).

Palam and Ridge recorded minimum temperatures of 25.5 degrees Celsius and 25.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, 0.8 degrees and 0.5 degrees below normal.

The IMD forecasts a partly cloudy sky for Wednesday with a thunderstorm accompanied by rain.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the "moderate" category, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 170 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

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