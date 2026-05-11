Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Delhi Records Above-Normal Night Temperature, Rain Alert issued

Delhi records minimum temperatures above normal with IMD issuing yellow alert for thunderstorms.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi Records Above-Normal Night Temperature, Rain Alert issued
The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius.
  • Delhi recorded above-normal minimum temperatures at key stations on Monday morning
  • Safdarjung station logged 27.1 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees above normal
  • IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain later Monday and Tuesday
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Delhiites woke up to a warm morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling above normal at several weather stations across the city, according to the IMD.

Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above normal.

Lodhi Road and Ayanagar also registered warmer-than-usual mornings at 26.4 degrees Celsius each, departures of 2.4 and 1.5 degrees respectively.

At Palam and Ridge stations, the minimum temperatures stood at 25.2 degrees Celsius and 24.7 degrees Celsius, both slightly below normal.

No rainfall was recorded in the city till 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

However, the IMD has issued a yellow alert predicting thunderstorms with rain in the city for later in the day and Tuesday.

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius, it added.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category in the morning with average air quality index (AQI) being clocked at 117, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Weather, Delhi Temperature, India Meteorological Department
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now