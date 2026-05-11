Delhi Records Above-Normal Night Temperature, Rain Alert issued

Delhiites woke up to a warm morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling above normal at several weather stations across the city, according to the IMD.

Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above normal.

Lodhi Road and Ayanagar also registered warmer-than-usual mornings at 26.4 degrees Celsius each, departures of 2.4 and 1.5 degrees respectively.

At Palam and Ridge stations, the minimum temperatures stood at 25.2 degrees Celsius and 24.7 degrees Celsius, both slightly below normal.

No rainfall was recorded in the city till 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

However, the IMD has issued a yellow alert predicting thunderstorms with rain in the city for later in the day and Tuesday.

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius, it added.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category in the morning with average air quality index (AQI) being clocked at 117, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

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