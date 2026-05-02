Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Respite From Heat To Delhi-NCR

Delhi on Saturday witnessed a spell of rain and thunderstorms, bringing respite from the heat. Parts of Delhi-NCR received rainfall as a sudden change of weather brought a much-needed break from the rising temperature in the city.

Visuals from parts of the national capital showed the rains battering a few areas, with the city and its adjoining areas experiencing stormy weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier in the day predicted the spell of showers for Delhi. It has issued a yellow alert for the national capital for the next two days.

"A spell of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, is likely to occur on Sunday." Similar conditions may persist into Monday," an IMD official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Today's rainfall comes two days after Delhi and adjoining regions experienced hailstorms and rain amid an intense heatwave spell, cooling the city down in a major relief to its residents.

"A fresh western disturbance is expected to influence the region in the coming days, leading to a cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas. Light rain might occur in parts of the city for the next few days, and there is no possibility of a heatwave at least for the next week," private weather channel Skymet's vice president Mahesh Palawat was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 0.7 degrees below normal. However, it was 2.2 degrees Celcius higher than the previous day. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 25.9 degrees Celsius - 1.2 degrees above normal.

Rain In Uttarakhand, Rajasthan

Neighbouring states including Uttarakhand and Rajasthan also witnessed spells of rainfall on Saturday.

Dehradun experienced a hailstorm after a day of fluctuating sunshine and clouds.

On the other hand, a western disturbance brough relief in Rajasthan as several parts of the state saw rainfall and dust storms, bringing relief from scorching heat.