AQI 'Poor', Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-1 Imposed In Delhi-NCR In April

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and its surrounding areas, as the national capital's air quality index (AQI) entered into the "poor" category.

The CAQM, the central anti-pollution panel for Delhi and its neighbouring states, said in a statement on Thursday that the national capital has been showing an increasing trend owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions. It noted that Delhi's AQI touched 226, which falls under the "poor" category.

The body, citing the India Meteorological Department's forecast, said the AQI of Delhi and its neighbouring cities will likely remain in the "poor category" over the next two days.

"The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I ('Poor Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect. Actions under Stage-1 of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-1," it said in the statement.

GRAP 1 restrictions come into force when the AQI is between 201 and 300 (which is categorised as 'Poor'), GRAP 2 restrictions when it is between 301 and 400 ('Very Poor'), GRAP 3 between 401 and 450 ('Severe') and GRAP 4 when the AQI crosses 450 ('Severe Plus').

GRAP Stage 1 measures entail periodic mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, strict checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management, and emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns.