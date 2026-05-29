AI Cameras, QR Codes: Delhi's New Tech Push To Battle Dust Pollution

Delhi is set to deploy AI cameras, QR code-based inspections and real-time pollution alerts to crackdown on dust emissions from construction sites, a major contributor to the capital's worsening air quality.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee will launch "DUST Portal 2.0" next week, allowing authorities to monitor construction activity across the city round the clock.

The platform will use AI-powered cameras, PM sensors, automated audits and digital dashboards to track whether construction sites are following dust-control norms, including the use of green anti-dust nets, anti-smog guns and other pollution-control measures.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reviewed the project on Friday and said the focus would be on accountability and real-time enforcement.

"Our objective is not merely to collect data but to establish accountability. Every construction site must comply with dust control norms, and technology will help us identify violations in real time," Sirsa said.

"Development works in Delhi cannot come at the cost of public health. DUST Portal 2.0 will ensure transparency, accountability and swift action against negligence," he added.

Officials said automatic alerts will be triggered if pollution levels cross prescribed limits, enabling faster enforcement action.

The move comes as regulators sharpen focus on dust pollution in Delhi-NCR, with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) repeatedly flagging construction and demolition activity as a major contributor to PM10 and PM2.5 pollution levels.

QR Codes To Replace Manual Checks

One of the key features of the new system is a QR code-based monitoring mechanism. Every registered construction site will get a unique QR code that can be scanned by field officers during inspections.

Officials said the codes will provide instant access to site details, compliance records, audit reports and environmental performance data through mobile devices, reducing reliance on manual paperwork.

The portal will also integrate data from AI cameras, particulate matter sensors and Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring stations to assess the impact of individual construction sites on PM2.5 and PM10 levels.

Authorities have tightened dust-control norms in recent months, including new standards for green anti-dust nets used at construction sites.

Yellow, Orange, Red Alerts For Violations

The system will classify violations into three categories.

A Yellow Alert will act as an early warning if pollution thresholds are breached. An Orange Alert will flag moderate violations linked to audit-based non-compliance, while a Red Alert will trigger escalation and enforcement action for serious violations.

Officials said the platform would allow authorities to monitor construction activity and compliance status in real time through dedicated dashboards.

Construction dust has frequently come under scrutiny during severe pollution episodes in Delhi, with authorities in the past suspending construction activity under emergency anti-pollution measures.

Why Dust Pollution Is A Big Concern In Delhi

Construction dust, road dust and demolition waste remain among the biggest sources of particulate pollution in Delhi, especially during dry summer months and ahead of winter.

The CAQM has repeatedly flagged poor compliance at construction sites across Delhi-NCR, including gaps in dust suppression measures, debris handling and air-quality monitoring.

Earlier inspections also found that several large construction sites had either failed to install pollution sensors or were not regularly uploading air-quality data despite mandatory rules.