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Terror Plot Averted In Assam, 2 Members Of Banned Outfit ULFA(I) Arrested

Security personnel recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and survival equipment from their possession.

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Terror Plot Averted In Assam, 2 Members Of Banned Outfit ULFA(I) Arrested
The arrested members have been identified as Siyor Asom (27) and Manoj Asom (30)
  • Assam Police arrested two suspected ULFA(I) cadres in Tinsukia district on Friday
  • The arrested men held the rank of SS 2nd Lieutenant in the banned outfit
  • Security forces seized AK-56 rifles, ammo, grenades, medical supplies, and survival gear
What evidence links these suspects to external groups?

In a major counter-insurgency breakthrough, Assam Police, acting on specific intelligence inputs and with support from central security agencies, foiled an alleged terror plot by arresting two suspected active cadres of the banned ULFA (Independent) outfit in Tinsukia district on Friday.

The arrested members have been identified as Siyor Asom alias Humenjyoti Baruah (27) and Manoj Asom alias Papu Moran (30). According to police, both held the rank of "SS 2nd Lieutenant" within the insurgent organisation.

Security personnel recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and survival equipment from their possession. The seizure included two AK-56 assault rifles, 172 rounds of live ammunition, two hand grenades, medical supplies, syringes, opioid substances, jungle survival rations, backpacks, and other military-style equipment.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that the duo had allegedly been assigned by ULFA(I) to carry out an indiscriminate attack on civilians in Tinsukia town to spread fear and create panic among the public.

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Investigators also suspect that the planned operation showed signs of influence from external elements attempting to destabilise peace and security in the region.
Police have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings. Officials said further investigation is underway to identify the wider conspiracy, possible logistical support, and the involvement of other operatives.

The operation is being seen as a major success for security forces, preventing what authorities believe could have been a mass-casualty terror attack in Upper Assam.

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