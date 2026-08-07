2 Tribal Girls Kidnapped, Allegedly Gang-Raped In Moving Car In Assam

Assam Police have arrested three youths for allegedly kidnapping two minor girls from Mizoram and gang-raping them in a moving car.

The accused have been identified as Amjad Hussain Laskar (20), a resident of Rajnagar, Saddam Hussain Laskar (23), of Bhaga Bazar, and Rinku Das (25), of Khaspur. All three are residents of Assam's Cachar district.

A senior police officer said the incident came to light in the early hours of August 3, when the two girls reached Dholai Police Station at around 2.30 am and reported that they had been abducted and sexually assaulted.

“They told us they had been abducted and initially stated that the accused attempted to rape them. They later alleged that they were gang-raped despite resisting. Since both claimed to be minors, we proceeded in accordance with the relevant legal provisions,” said Rajat Pal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Cachar.

Police said the statements of both victims have been recorded and the accused were produced before a court after completing the initial legal formalities.

Both victims also underwent mandatory medical examinations, the officer said.

Police have registered a case under Section 70(2) (gang rape of a woman under 18 years of age) and Section 87 (abduction) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The investigation is underway.