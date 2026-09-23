2 Accused In Ex-CRPF Jawan Murder Case Injured In Police Firing In Assam

Two men arrested in connection with the killing of a former CRPF personnel in Assam's Sivasagar district were injured in separate police firing incidents within three days, with investigators claiming both allegedly tried to attack or overpower police personnel during the probe.

The two incidents took place after the September 18 killing of 35-year-old former CRPF jawan Biman Barua in the Bihubar area.

Barua was allegedly stabbed by a group of five people at Rangajan Bengali Basti on the afternoon of September 18. Police subsequently arrested the accused, including alleged prime accused Vicky Singh, who investigators said had fled towards Nagaland after the incident.

Singh was picked up from Naginimora in Nagaland on the same day, police said. The remaining four accused were arrested by the following day based on information gathered during the investigation.

The case has been registered at Bihubar police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to murder, along with other relevant provisions.

According to Sivasagar Senior Superintendent of Police Papori Chetia, Singh was being taken through the investigation process on September 19 when he allegedly attempted to grab a police officer's service weapon and escape.

Police opened fire during the alleged attempt, hitting Singh in the right leg.

A second firing incident was reported on Monday night involving another accused, Md Rubul Khan.

Investigators had taken Khan to a house where they suspected the weapon allegedly used in Barua's murder had been concealed. Police said Khan suddenly attacked Bihubar police station officer-in-charge Nabin Chetia with a sharp-edged object during the operation.

The OC's personal security officer then fired one round, striking Khan in the right leg, according to police.

Both injured men were taken to hospital for treatment. Khan was subsequently referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. Singh is also receiving treatment at AMCH.

The Sivasagar police chief said separate cases have been registered in connection with the two incidents.

The accused have been produced before a court and remanded to police custody, officials said.

Police said the investigation into Barua's murder is continuing and that a detailed chargesheet is being prepared.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)