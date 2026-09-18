Assam Man Beheaded, Body Buried, Severed Head Put In Plastic Bag

Four people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly beheading a 31-year-old man in Assam's Jorhat district. A preliminary police investigation suggests that the killing may have been linked to an alleged affair between the victim and the woman arrested in the case, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Anil Rajgarh, went missing on September 12. His family members subsequently lodged a complaint, following which the police began a search operation.

His body was later found near the Bhogdoi River, a few kilometres from the alleged crime scene.

According to police sources, the body had been buried near the river, while the severed head had been packed in a plastic bag. The victim's throat was allegedly slit with a sharp blade before he was beheaded with a machete, sources added.

The police have arrested four people: Kapil Karmakar, 32; his wife, Anima Karmakar; his younger brother, Sanjit Karmakar, 30; and their friend, Mahesh Rajgarh, 33. All four accused are residents of Greenview Tea Estate in Mariani.

According to police sources, Anil Rajgarh had been in contact with Anima Karmakar for the past few months. On September 7, she allegedly asked him to meet her in a tea garden area.

When he arrived, she allegedly attacked him with a blade, slitting his throat.

Police sources further alleged that Anima's husband and two other men joined the attack shortly afterwards. The accused allegedly beheaded Rajgarh, placed his body in a sack and dragged it to the riverside, where they buried it.