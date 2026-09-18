Women, Minors Among 27 Bangladeshis Detained Without Valid Documents In Assam

Assam Police has detained 27 Bangladeshi nationals, including men, women and minors, in two separate operations in Guwahati and Rangiya after they were allegedly found staying in the state without valid documents.

Authorities said the detainees are likely to be "pushed back" to Bangladesh once the required legal process is completed.

The group was intercepted in two separate operations on Wednesday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Border), Kulendra Nath Deka, 12 people were first detained from the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) campus in Guwahati after police received information about a group of suspected illegal migrants.

During questioning, the detainees provided information about another group travelling on the Jammu Tawi Express, Deka said. Acting on the lead, the Border Police alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The second group, comprising 15 people, was intercepted after the train crossed Rangiya railway junction. They were subsequently deboarded at Bongaigaon railway station and handed over to Assam Police for further action.

Police said none of the 27 detainees possessed documents that could establish their legal status in India.

According to officials, the detainees hail from different parts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, Sunamganj, Gopalganj, Bagherhat, Khulna and Mymensingh.

Investigators are also examining whether any broker or intermediary facilitated their entry into India through Meghalaya.

Deka said the Border Police has approached the concerned Deputy Commissioner seeking an expulsion order. Once the order is issued, the detainees will be sent back to Bangladesh, he said.

Preliminary questioning has indicated that most of the detainees entered India in search of employment.

"Most of them entered India in search of jobs. Criminal cases will be registered and further investigation will continue," the officer said.

The investigation is now focused on determining the circumstances under which the group entered India and whether any individuals or networks assisted their movement into Assam.