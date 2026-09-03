2 Cops Shot Dead By Colleague At Border Outpost In Assam's Kamrup

Two police personnel were allegedly shot dead by a fellow policeman at a police outpost along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Assam's Kamrup district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place between 4 am and 5 am at the Gamerimura Police Outpost under Boko Police Station. The two personnel sustained gunshot injuries from an AK-type service rifle and died in the firing.

The victims have been identified as Fazrul Ali and Indrajit Bora. Bora was serving as the officer-in-charge of the Gamerimura Police Outpost, while Ali held the rank of Havildar.

Police constable Chiranjib Choudhury, attached to the 29th Assam Police Battalion, has been accused of carrying out the shooting. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the firing took place during the early hours at the police outpost, triggering panic in the area.

Senior police officials reached the spot and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Fazrul Ali was a resident of Sarboga, while Indrajit Bora was from Changshari in Kamrup district. Choudhury is a resident of Dhubri district.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Boko and adjoining areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Further details are awaited.