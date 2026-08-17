Assam Cop, On Duty, Dies After Car Hits Him, Police Probe Drug Movement Link

The investigation into the accidental death of Assam police Sub-Inspector Nabajit Das at Laisong in Assam's Dima Hasao district on August 14 has now taken a different turn, with the police now looking at a possible link with the movement of drugs.

Das, who was posted as the in-charge of Laisong Police Outpost, was conducting a naka check late at night when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle. Investigators are examining whether the vehicle was driven into the checkpoint intentionally.

Police have arrested Salim Uddin, described as a suspected wholesale drug dealer from Juria, in connection with the case. His brother Mahidul Islam, father Abdul Kuddus Faraji, and two others identified as Mofazzal Islam and Ruksana Khatun have also been detained for questioning.

Investigators are trying to determine why the vehicle entered the naka point and whether the people inside it had any connection with the alleged movement of narcotics.

The police are also examining the roles of the five people questioned so far and their possible links to the vehicle involved in the incident. Salim Uddin remains in police custody as questioning continues.

The circumstances surrounding Das's death have drawn attention in the area, with local organisations seeking a detailed investigation and action against those found responsible.

Police have not yet officially established the exact motive behind the incident, and the investigation is continuing.