Assam Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Himanta Biswa Sarma For Rs 1 Crore

Assam Police have arrested a man in Morigaon district after a social media comment allegedly threatening Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma surfaced during the live broadcast of his Independence Day address on Friday. Cops have also detained three others, including the main accused's father, brother and another person. All these arrests overnight have taken place in Assam's Morigaon district.

The arrested main suspect has been identified as Abdul Mutaleb, a tailor by profession. He was taken into custody after investigators followed up on the mobile number displayed with the social media threat to the Chief Minister. Police found that the number was registered in Mutaleb's name.

The alleged threat appeared during the live streaming of Sarma's Independence Day speech from Khanapara in Guwahati. According to the complaint, the person using the name Abdul Mutaleb on social media platforms, Meta, allegedly threatened to kill the Chief Minister for Rs 1 crore and asked those willing to provide the money to contact him.

The comment also allegedly included slogans supporting Pakistan, including "Pakistan Zindabad", besides remarks directed against India.

After the comment came to the notice of the authorities, Bhuragaon Police began checking the details linked to the account and the mobile number used in the post. The subsequent inquiry led police to Mutaleb, who was later arrested.

Police are now questioning the accused and examining the social media account and other details connected with the post.

Investigators are also trying to establish whether the account was operated by Mutaleb himself and what led to the alleged comment being made.

The incident took place as the Chief Minister was delivering his Independence Day address at the Khanapara veterinary and agricultural field in Guwahati on Friday. Sarma had spoken at length about the state government's development priorities and Assam's future during the programme.

The investigation into the alleged social media threat is continuing, with police expected to verify the digital evidence and other information available in connection with the case.

Police sources have further added that later at night they have taken three more people into their custody.

All three were arrested for interrogation.