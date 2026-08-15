Himanta Sarma Urges Assam Settlers To List Assamese As Mother Tongue During Census

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday appealed to the people of Assam who are natives of other states to list 'Assamese' as their mother tongue during the Census data collection process.

Sarma said the people of Barak Valley, which has a predominantly Bengali-speaking population, and the tribals can exercise their own discretion while identifying their mother tongue.

The chief minister's appeal comes amid fear of a decline in Assamese speakers in the state as seen in the previous enumeration processes.

"The year 2026 is an important one as the Census process has started. On the basis of data collected, the future of the country will be planned. It is our duty and responsibility to participate and make it successful," Sarma said while speaking at the 80th Independence Day at Khanapara.

"But besides the tribals and Barak Valley population, the proud Assamese individuals who had at some point in time come from Rajasthan or some other place with a different language and culture, I request them to mention 'Assamese' as their mother tongue," he added.

The state had 59.53 per cent of its population identifying 'Assamese' as their mother tongue during the 1971 census, while it fell to 48.80 per cent in 2001 and 48.38 per cent in 2011. The figure is believed to have further decreased since the last exercise.