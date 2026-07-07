Video: Mob Attacks Family On Highway, Assault Caught on Car Dashcam

A shocking assault on a family inside their car, right in the middle of a busy highway.

A video of a mob attack on a family on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has gone viral.

The horrifying assault was captured on the dashcam of another car on the highway.

The video shows a group of men charging at a blue car in the middle of the highway. They then force open the door and rain blows on the man in the driver's seat in full public view.

The car had at least 4 to 5 occupants, including a woman and a child. The mob kept beating the man, with at least one of them seen hitting the victim with what appeared to be a metal object.

A little later, passersby were seen trying to break up the assault and intervene.

Towards the end of the video, a woman is seen rushing out of the car being attacked and pleading with the mob to stop. The victim was dragged out of the car and beaten by the mob.

The exact reason behind the alleged assault remains unknown. The incident, which is said to have occurred on the Maddur stretch of the expressway, was captured on the dashcam of a vehicle travelling behind the family's car.

The incident highlights the brazenness of hooligans and little fear of law that they feel emboldened to mercilessly assault a family in the middle of the highway. There has been no word from the police yet on the incident.