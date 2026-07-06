Bengaluru Man Shares Why Buying A House Meant More Than Renting

A Bengaluru techie's home-buying journey has struck an emotional chord online after he shared how buying a house brought his entire family together. He said the experience made him realise that owning a home felt very different from living in a rented house.

A Bengaluru techie, identified as Vishal Sharma, shared a video on Instagram about the day he registered his new home. In the clip, he spoke about how the experience helped him understand the emotional difference between buying a house and living in a rented one.

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In the video, Sharma said that on the day of registration, only his signature was on the papers, but the happiness belonged to the whole family. He said everyone, including his brother, sister and family in Bengaluru, was with him. He added that his parents' blessings, the children's excitement and the smiles on everyone's faces made the day even more special. Sharma further said that he realised he was not buying a house alone, but that his entire family had become part of the journey. He added that it was then he finally understood what buying made him feel that renting never did.

The clip highlighted that, for many families, buying a home is not just about owning property. It is also about stability, belonging and the feeling that years of effort have finally taken shape in a place the entire family can call their own.

Sharma shared the video with a caption saying that buying their family home was more than just a signature. He said the video shared the family's emotional journey of registering their new home and highlighted how buying a house brought the whole family together and created a happiness that renting never could.