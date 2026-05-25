Empty Desks By 4:30 pm: Indian Techie's Tour Of Microsoft Paris Office Goes Viral, Amazes Internet

A Bengaluru-based software engineer has gone viral after sharing a humorous and insightful tour of Microsoft's Paris office, sparking widespread discussion online about Europe's celebrated work-life balance. Rahul Kaushik, who has been working at Microsoft since July 2024, posted the Instagram video, giving viewers a glimpse into the tech giant's workplace culture in France while adding light-hearted commentary about language barriers, vegetarian food struggles, and European office life.

The video began with Kaushik reflecting on his experience exploring Paris. He joked that while wandering through the city, he realised it was probably a good thing he was not born in France because he does not know the French language and would have struggled to survive there. At the same time, he admitted the beauty and charm of Paris briefly made him consider seeking an internal transfer to the city.

As the office tour began, Kaushik headed to the Microsoft Paris cafeteria, where he humorously revealed that he immediately started reconsidering the idea of moving after noticing the limited vegetarian food options available. According to him, the menu mostly consisted of croissants and biscuits, something many Indian viewers found relatable.

The video also showcased his workstation, where Kaushik jokingly pointed out a large electricity pole standing directly in front of his desk before revealing the impressive Eiffel Tower view visible from the office.

"A day in a life of software Engineer at Microsoft Paris," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

However, the segment that captured the internet's attention most was his observation about the office work culture. Kaushik highlighted how, by around 4:30 pm, most desks in the office were completely empty as employees wrapped up work and left for the day. He expressed surprise at how naturally people shut their laptops and prioritised personal time once official work hours ended.

He further noted that under European labour norms, employees are generally not expected to answer work calls or respond to office messages after working hours, a sharp contrast to the always-online culture many professionals experience elsewhere.

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many social media users comparing the relaxed European work environment with the demanding corporate routines commonly associated with the Indian tech industry.

Kaushik concluded the video with a simple but resonant message about maintaining balance in life. He said work should remain only one part of life rather than becoming life itself, a sentiment that struck a chord with many professionals onlin