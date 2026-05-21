Bengaluru Techie Builds Satirical 'I Got Fired' Button: "One Click Makes Company Codebase Public"

A Bengaluru-based software engineer has gone viral after showcasing a quirky AI-powered "I GOT FIRED" button designed as a piece of dark workplace satire amid AI-driven layoffs in the tech industry. The project was shared on X by software engineer Pankaj Tanwar, who posts under the handle @the2ndfloorguy. The custom-built setup features a multi-button macro pad connected to his laptop, with each key programmed to trigger exaggerated corporate-themed actions.

The most eye-catching feature is a large red button labelled "I GOT FIRED." According to Tanwar's satirical demonstration, pressing the button unleashes a fictional chain reaction capable of creating total chaos inside a company's systems.

In the mock scenario, the button allegedly makes a company's internal code repository public, commits sensitive .env files containing API keys and passwords to GitHub, wipes staging databases, and activates an out-of-office message reading, "Out of office: permanently. Contact my lawyer."

The macro pad also included other tongue-in-cheek buttons labelled "Gaslight Them" and "Decode Corporate BS," poking fun at corporate jargon and toxic workplace culture.

AI layoffs are getting out of hands so I built “I GOT FIRED” button. one click, and it makes entire company codebase public, pushes .env secrets to public repo, drops staging db and finally notifies my lawyer I hope I never need it but it's ready," the tweet read.

See the tweet here:

Clearly intended as satire, the post struck a chord online as conversations around AI-driven automation, restructuring, and layoffs continue to dominate the tech sector globally. Many users praised the engineer's creativity and humour, while others joked about the legal consequences such actions could trigger if attempted in real life.

One user wrote, "Love the energy but just want to point out this might be extremely illegal and could open you up to personal liability the company could potential sue you for lost profits , downtime and or other damages."

Another said, "The scary part is posts like this are becoming relatable instead of sounding insane. That's what happens when employees start feeling disposable while companies become more automated and detached."

A third said, "I know it's a joke, but this is exactly why credentials are usually rescinded right before a layoff."

While the accompanying screenshots and software pop-ups look realistic, the setup is entirely a joke and a commentary on tech sector volatility. Actual implementation of such a button would constitute severe corporate sabotage, violation of intellectual property laws, and a breach of cybersecurity legislation, leading to criminal charges.