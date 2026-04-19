"Am I Cooked?": JP Morgan Techie In Bengaluru Shares Monthly Expense Breakdown

The internet is filled with videos of professionals sharing details about their salaries, monthly expenses, and savings. Such posts often go viral because they offer a rare glimpse into the financial lives of working individuals. From tech employees and consultants to freelancers and entrepreneurs, many people are increasingly opening up about how much they earn and how they manage their money. These videos spark curiosity among viewers and trigger discussions about the cost of living, personal finance, and whether certain salaries are enough to sustain a comfortable life in major cities.

Recently, an Instagram video by a 23-year-old engineer working at JPMorgan Chase has reignited conversations around how expensive it is to live in Bengaluru. In the clip, Arushi Garg lays out her monthly expenses in detail, giving a candid snapshot of what everyday life costs for a young professional in the city.

According to her breakdown, rent is her biggest expense, accounting for Rs 17,000 per month, followed by Rs 2,000 for household help. Her grocery bill comes to about Rs 5,000 monthly, while eating out varies between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000. Shopping is another significant expense, typically ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000.

Additionally, Garg sets aside Rs 2,000 to Rs 6,000 for miscellaneous costs such as gifts and medicines and Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for travel expenses. Overall, her monthly spending ranges from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000.

Garg humorously captioned the video, "Am I cooked?" reflecting the anxiety many young professionals feel about managing their finances in expensive cities like Bengaluru.

Watch the video here:

The post generated significant online debate, with users questioning whether her expenses are reasonable for Bengaluru or indicative of broader cost pressures faced by young professionals in metropolitan cities.

One user wrote, "Big city means big expenses dear."

Another commented, "You are doing fine, this is pretty standard for a metro city lifestyle."