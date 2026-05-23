"Kill Yourself": JPMorgan Executive Gets Abusive Texts After "Sex Slave" Case

JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini has revealed a series of abusive and sexually explicit messages she received after former colleague Chirayu Rana accused her of forcing him into a “sex slave” arrangement in a lawsuit.

In a countersuit filed this week and accessed by The New York Post, Hajdini accused Rana of inventing claims of sexual harassment and attempting to damage her reputation for “leverage to extort millions of dollars.”

The filing included several disturbing emails allegedly sent to her after the case became widely publicised.

One message dated April 30 allegedly said: “I hope you get gang raped to the point you wanna kill yourself after cos you realise what a worthless w***e you are. You f*****g piece of s**t. KILL YOURSELF. I sincerely hope your family all die slow painful deaths from aggressive cancers.”

Another email sent on May 1 contained sexually explicit remarks about her appearance and workplace position. A separate message with the subject line “Your new toy” allegedly offered to become her “slave” while mocking Rana.

Her lawyers claimed the lawsuit triggered a wave of online abuse which targeted both Hajdini and her family. According to the filing, she became the subject of “countless jokes, memes, and AI-generated images and videos of a persistently vile, degrading, and sexual nature.”

Rana filed a lawsuit last month, accusing Hajdini of threatening to cut his bonus unless he agreed to become her “sex slave". He also alleged that she subjected him to repeated non-consensual sexual acts and used racist remarks against him. He had sought a payout of more than $20 million from JPMorgan before leaving the bank, as per the report.

The former banker has publicly defended himself. Speaking to The Juggernaut, Rana argued that people doubting his claims were reacting differently because he was a man.

“The biggest thing here is, if you call this fake, it's just gender inequality,” he said.

“If the roles were reversed, what do you think would happen?”

JPMorgan has rejected Rana's allegations and disputed his claims about his importance within the company. The bank denied that he was involved in major dealmaking at the level he had described or that his work was regularly presented to CEO Jamie Dimon.

A spokesperson told The Post that JPMorgan had maintained from the beginning that the allegations lacked merit and that it had no intention of settling the matter.

An internal investigation by JPMorgan found no evidence supporting Rana's allegations. HR documents reviewed by the publication also allegedly showed that Hajdini had no authority over Rana's promotion or bonus decisions.

The report further said Rana had previously lied about his father's death in order to take leave from work.