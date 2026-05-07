Ex-JPMorgan Banker Sought Legal Chatbot's Help To Accuse Ex-Boss Of Rape

The former JPMorgan Chase (JPMC) banker who brought sexual assault allegations against executive Lorna Hajdini has now filed a new claim saying he has "evidence" supporting his allegations, including one anonymous friend who claimed he was invited for a "threesome". The new filing includes anonymous witness statements, details and quotes describing alleged encounters with Hajdini in September 2024.

The lawsuit -- which, according to JPMorgan Chase, is entirely fabricated -- was filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court docket this week after it was filed and then quickly pulled last week, according to a New York Post report.

The unusual case, involving a 35-year-old Indian-origin financier and a 37-year-old Hajdini, has captivated people's attention on Wall Street and beyond. The accuser approached the court under the pseudonym 'John Doe', placing some extremely controversial allegations against the JPMorgan Chase executive.

The Complaint

On April 25, John Doe, using an anonymous name to protect himself and his family, approached the New York County Supreme Court, accusing Hajdini of drugging him on several occasions and 'raping' him as he cried. The accuser alleged that abuse began almost immediately after the two started working together in 2024.

The Allegations

In one of the instances, as per a Daily Mail report, Hajdini dropped her pen on the floor, next to John Doe's desk. While bending to pick the object, she rubbed his leg and squeezed his calf before remarking, "Oh, you did play basketball in college? I love basketball players; they get me so wet."

The advances reportedly grew more explicit from here as Hajdini invited John Doe for drinks, and upon refusal, allegedly issued a threat: "If you don't f**k me soon, I'm going to ruin you, never forget, I f**king own you."

During one of the encounters, the lawsuit alleges, Hajdini showed up at John Doe's apartment and made sexual advances. She removed her shirt, began fondling her breasts and racially insulted the John Doe's wife, stating, "I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn't have these cannons."

She allegedly forcibly removed Doe's pants and performed oral sex on him against his will. John Doe began to cry, but Hajdini scolded him for failing to achieve an erection.

"Stop f**king crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You're a f**king douche bag who thinks he's hot s**t, but you can't even get your d**k hard for me? What the f**k is this?" she allegedly said.

She also reportedly called him "my little brown boy", telling him to start "pleasing" her if he wanted to be promoted to executive director. He said the alleged harassment escalated with racial abuse related to his Nepalese background, where she coerced him into sexual assault.

JPMC Puts John Doe On Leave

In the lawsuit, John Doe accused industry giant JPMorgan Chase of enabling the alleged abuse even after he reported it. He claimed he filed a written complaint to JPMC detailing the discrimination and sexual abuse in May 2025, but the firm placed him on involuntary leave while Hajdini went unpunished. He also claimed that a week after filing the complaint, he started receiving anonymous phone calls from individuals trying to threaten him into silence.

John Doe Takes Complaint Back

Citing a court representative, PEOPLE reported that on May 1, the complaint was "returned for correction" and was no longer publicly available.

JPMC, Lorna Hajdini Deny Allegations

After the case went viral, Hajdini issued a statement via her lawyers, denying the allegations, saying she has never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with Rana, who was only referred to as "John Doe" in the original lawsuit.

"[she has] never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place," her lawyers stated.

The bank has also denied his claims, stating that an investigation was carried out and no evidence was found to support the allegations.

"Following an investigation, we don't believe there's any merit to these claims," a JPMC spokesperson stated. "While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.

Accusations Against John Doe

On May 4, The New York Post reported John Doe lied to the bank about his father dying so he could collect nearly three months of paid leave — and apparently used the time off to prepare the bombshell lawsuit against Hajdini and his employer. Citing sources, the tabloid reported that John Doe informed supervisors in mid-December 2024 about the supposed death of his father and that he needed to take time off from work to be with his family — stringing together various forms of paid leave in addition to five days of bereavement.

But later it was discovered that the elder Rana is alive and well, residing at the family's $1.75 million home in Vienna, Virginia. He told the Post he knew nothing of the highly contested legal dispute.

'8-Digit Compensation'

John Doe reportedly tried to wrangle a settlement from the bank worth "north of $20 million" before he filed his sexual harassment lawsuit, The New York Post reported. Citing sources, the Post reported that John Doe sought the jaw-dropping payout last year — despite the fact that an internal bank investigation had found nothing to support his claims.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company had offered $1 million last month to John Doe to settle the matter.

The Chatbot Advice

The Post also reported that around July 2024, roughly 10 months before his claims became public, he sought advice from a legal chatbot AskALawyerOnCall.com, describing similar allegations he filed against Hajdini.

Per the report, in the chatbot interaction, John Doe referred to the alleged perpetrator as "he", contrasting with his filing against Hajdini, who is a female executive.

He also reportedly told the bot that he signed a separation agreement under pressure as he was allegedly threatened. He also claimed he had been struggling with mental health since then. "Do you think I actually have a valid claim?" and "Do you know anyone who might take my case?" he allegedly asked.

The New Allegation

On May 11, John Doe again approached the court with new exhibits, including a first-person affidavit in which he claimed he was suffering from PTSD as a result of the alleged abuse. The lawsuit includes witness statements and quotes from a witness about the alleged encounters with Hajdini in September 2024.

In the lawsuit, a witness claimed he saw Hajdini being "handsy" with the accuser at a concert. Another anonymous witness claimed they saw Hajdini kissing the John Doe's neck on the street in summer 2024. Through the lawsuit, John Doe is seeking damages for lost earnings, emotional distress and reputational harm, along with punitive damages and changes to the bank's practices.