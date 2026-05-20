New Twist In JPMorgan Case: Lorna Hajdini Files Countersuit Against Ex-Banker

JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini has filed a countersuit against former banker Chirayu Rana, accusing him of fabricating claims that she used him as her "sex slave". The defamation lawsuit, filed in the New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday (May 19), alleges that Rana orchestrated a months-long campaign of false accusations that went viral last month and torpedoed her career while damaging her reputation.

“Ms Hajdini categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of unlawful conduct,” reads the lawsuit as per New York Post.

“These allegations are entirely false, malicious, and fabricated, and were concocted for the improper purpose of personal enrichment at the expense of defendants and others,” it added.

Hajdini's attorney claimed that Rana's main aim was to destroy their client's reputation for leverage and extort millions of dollars from her and the bank. They also alleged that Rana had filed similar sexual harassment claims in a previous job.

“Plaintiff made up eerily similar fabricated allegations of sexual misconduct against a supervisor at a prior place of employment,” the court filing states.

“Ms Hajdini seeks to vindicate her name, mitigate the substantial damage inflicted upon her, and hold (the) plaintiff accountable for his depraved and unlawful conduct."

Also Read | JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Sexually Abused 'Brown Boy Indian', Threatened His Career: Report

Rana Rejects Settlement

Hajdini's lawsuit comes in the backdrop of a Wall Street Journal report revealing JPMorgan Chase offered Rana a $1 million settlement to drop the case. Rana rejected the payout from the nation's largest bank, holding out for a higher sum before ultimately taking his allegations public.

The bank stated that an investigation was carried out and no evidence was found, adding that the settlement was intended to support Hajdini, whose reputation could be harmed.

"While we cannot comment on confidential discussions, we did try to reach an agreement to avoid the time and expense of litigation and to support an employee who was being threatened with the very reputational harm now unfolding," a spokesperson for JPMorgan said.

Rana's lawyer, Daniel Kaiser, who was not involved during the settlement discussions, pointed out that if the allegations were 'fabricated' as per JPMorgan Chase, then it wouldn't have offered the money.

"However, I will note that in my 30-plus year career as an employment litigator, I have never had an employer defendant make such a substantial offer if they truly believed the allegations to be a 'complete fabrication,'" said Kaiser.

In the refiled court documents, Kaiser included a testimony from a family friend who claims to have witnessed Hajdini's intoxicated behaviour in a New York City apartment where he was invited for a threesome.