After 15-Day Ceasefire Deal, Pak PM Invites US, Iran For Talks On Friday

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the United States, Iran, and all their allies have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon. Pakistan has been a key negotiator in attempting to reach a diplomatic solution between the two warring parties.

In his statement announcing the truce, the Pakistani PM invited delegations from Tehran and Washington to Islamabad on "Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes."

"With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY," he wrote.

He said he welcomes the "sagacious gesture" and extended "deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries."

With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

I warmly welcome the… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

"Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability. We earnestly hope, that the 'Islamabad Talks' succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!," he added.

The Truce Talks

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has also said it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war. Its statement said it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday.

"It is emphasised that this does not signify the termination of the war," the statement said. "Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force."

The Deal

The Iranian statement came after US President Donald Trump said that he found a last-minute offramp allowing him to delay his threat to obliterate Iran's power grid and bridges. The US leader said he has accepted a proposal from Pakistan for a 14-day cease-fire that would include opening the Strait of Hormuz while Washington and Tehran tried to negotiate a peace deal.

Trump, in a statement, said that at the request of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, he decided to "hold off the destructive force being sent to Iran tonight." He said the accord was "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz."

Trump's latest threat over the Iran war hit a new extreme earlier on Tuesday when he warned, "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again," if Iran fails to make a deal that includes reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The Republican president's earlier comments were swiftly met with condemnation from Democrats, some "Make America Great Again" supporters who have since broken with Trump, and the first American pope.

