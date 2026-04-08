"If Attacks Are Halted": Iran Accepts Ceasefire With US, To Reopen Hormuz

Minutes after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, Tehran accepted the deal. In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote: "If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations."

In his statement, Araghchi expressed gratitude and appreciation for his "dear brothers" - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. He thanked them for their "tireless efforts to end the war in the region."

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"In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations," the statement read.

Statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran: pic.twitter.com/cEtBNCLnWT — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 7, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz will remain open for a period of the two-week ceasefire, and a safe passage will be possible "via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."

Trump on Tuesday night (local time), hours before the deadline to attack Iran's power plants and bridges, announced ceasefire, saying he had accepted Pakistan's proposal.

Calling it a "double-sided ceasefire", Trump said the US has "already met and exceeded all military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East."

Trump added that the US received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believes it is a "workable basis on which to negotiate."

"Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated," Trump said, adding "it is an honor to have this longterm problem close to resolution."

The announcement, however, came with a caveat. Trump said the ceasefire was "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz."