"<i>Mit Jaoge</i>": Pakistani Senator's Unprovoked Anti-India Speech Sparks Outrage

A Pakistani politician's anti-India speech from American soil has sparked outrage across social media and political circles. Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan, a sitting Pakistani senator, spewed venom against India -- with repeated references to Jammu and Kashmir and praise for Pakistan's military action during the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict -- while addressing a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) event in New York City.

US-based political commentator and journalist Amy Mek shared a long thread about the event titled "Maarka-e-Haq", on X, describing the address as "a direct threat from Pakistan on US soil."

According to Mek's post, Mahmood-ul-Hassan, who previously belonged to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) before joining the PPP in 2024, spoke for nearly an hour during the event, where he repeatedly targeted India with "open threats of annihilation, celebration of crushing India, and calls to fight on every front until Kashmir is 'resolved'."

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What The Pakistani Senator Said

Mahmood-ul-Hassan issued several unprovoked threats against India during the course of his speech. At one point he said, "Na samjhoge to mit jaoge Hindustan walo...tumhari dastan tak na hogi dastanon mein! (If you don't understand, you Indians will be wiped out...your story won't even appear in history books!)"

🚨 BREAKING ALERT AMERICA! ALERT INDIA! THIS IS A DIRECT THREAT FROM PAKISTAN ON U.S. SOIL!



Pakistani Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan (Senate of Pakistan, now with PPP) just stood in New York City at an official Pakistan Peoples Party USA event titled “Maarka-e-Haq” and delivered… https://t.co/CQHSVhqlEg pic.twitter.com/pgeIzWcXjW — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) May 19, 2026

He also called Pakistanis to fight against India till death, saying, "Jab kuch na ban saka to dubo denge safeena... hum ladenge aakhri dam tak ladenge apne mulk ke difa ke liye. (If nothing else works, we'll sink the ship...we will fight to the last breath.)"

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Mahmood-ul-Hassan said Pakistan will continue its illegal fight over the Jammu and Kashmir issue. He said, "Kashmir ka masla jab tak hal nahi hoga...hum har mahaz par ladenge. (Until Kashmir is solved, we will fight on every front)."

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir are illegally claimed by Pakistan and China.

He also branded India as the eternal "dushman hamsaya" (enemy neighbour), claiming, without any proof, that New Delhi baked Pakistani rebel groups, such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), while Pakistani agencies watch their every "chess move."

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Viral Speech Sparks Backlash

The speech has received massive backlash on social media, with Mek, in her post, calling for a ban on future visas for PPP and PML-N figures "who come here to spew this venom".

"This is a senior Pakistani government figure from a terror-exporting state openly threatening our democratic ally India while standing on American soil and trying to radicalise the Pakistani diaspora right here in the United States," she wrote.

Commenting on her post, several users slammed Mahmood-ul-Hassan and called for increased scrutiny of Pakistanis entering India.

"Why they are on American soil if they are showing loyalty to Pakistan! And spreading hatred against Hindus," one user wrote.

"They need to be put in jail or to be deported they are the parasites that spread hate ,crime , aggression and instability in the region they are the cancer and also belongs to the cancer religion," wrote another.