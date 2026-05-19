J&K Ticket Collector Turns Guardian For Lost Child, Reunites Her With Parents

Panic turned to relief at Jammu and Kashmir's Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station when a lost girl was safely reunited with her parents on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded at SMVD Railway Station in Katra when a railway staffer found a young girl alone and crying. Ticket-checking staff member Dinesh Kumar calmed her and stayed with her as steps were taken to locate her parents.

Railway authorities were alerted, and announcements were made over the station's public address system, helping locate her parents within minutes.

On hearing the announcement, the parents rushed to the spot and were reunited with their daughter after due verification.

Clutching their daughter tight, the parents wept with relief and thanked the staff member for his prompt assistance.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said, "Our staff don't just check tickets; they protect people. Dinesh Kumar showed us what duty with a heart looks like."